Sirsa woman has no history of travel, contact with corona patient: Docs

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:35 IST

The 38-year-old Sirsa woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 30, neither has any foreign travel history nor did she come in contact with any confirmed case, said Rohtak PGIMS doctors.

PGIMS nodal officer for Covid-19, Dhruva Chaudhary, said the woman was the only positive case admitted to the isolation ward, along with two suspected patients, whose reports are awaited.

“We are trying to find the actual source of infection. The woman’s husband tested negative, while their children aged 8 and 6 tested positive,” he added.

The woman ran a PG facility in Sirsa, while her husband owned a similar business in Chandigarh.

“We have taken 40 samples of the woman’s neighbours and contacts, all of which tested negative. The samples of 66 children, who were in contact to woman’s kids, also tested negative.

Sirsa deputy civil surgeon Dr Viresh Bhushan said, “We are suspecting that the woman’s husband might have contracted the infection and passed on to his wife. The woman’s husband is healthy due to better immunity. We are considering this possibility on the basis of woman’s husband’s travel history, who had gone to Punjab and Chandigarh before she got infected.”