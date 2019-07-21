Sisodia files criminal defamation complaint against Manoj Tiwari, BJP leaders

New Delhi

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday filed a criminal defamation complaint against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and other party leaders over the classroom issue.

The BJP leaders had alleged that all contracts for the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools were awarded to Sisodia’s relatives.

The plea filed through advocates BS Joon and Mohammad Irshad said the BJP leaders—Tiwari, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Hans Raj Hans, Harish Khurana, Vijender Gupta and Majinder Singh Sirsa—made “defamatory” and “derogatory” statements against Sisodia at a press conference and also on social media (Twitter).

The plea, which is likely to be heard on Monday, said Tiwari, Verma, Hans, Khurana held a press conference on July 1 and alleged that the classroom contracts were given to Sisodia’s family members. They distributed written hand-outs with defamatory content at the conference.

Reacting to the notice, BJP media in-charge Pratyush Kanth said, “We stand by all party leaders who raised the allegations against Manish Sisodia. Every single day since then, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari has been digging out more evidence of blatant corruption by Sisodia and his team through archives. BJP workers are collecting facts against Sisodia. It is a matter of time before Sisodia will face the law.”

Sisodia in his complaint said Gupta and Sirsa made defamatory tweets on Twitter, which were published in newspapers.

Countering the BJP’s claims, Sisodia said all contractors were registered with the central public works department (CPWD) and Delhi public works department (PWD) and the tenders were awarded in a transparent manner.

The plea sought action against the BJP leaders for allegedly making “false”, “baseless”, “scandalous”, “malicious statements” against Sisodia.

“Tiwari himself has now been taking a look at all the classrooms of Delhi and a detailed report is being drafted by the BJP on corruption only in the education department. We are not like Sisodia and Kejriwal, who are champions in saying sorry when a legal notice is sent,” Kanth countered.

