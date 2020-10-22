Sisodia for scrapping class 10, 12 boards after NEP is implemented

cities

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:15 IST

New Delhi: Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday suggested that board exams of classes 10 and 12 should be scrapped after the complete implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Addressing NCERT’s (National Council of Educational Research and Training) 57th general council meeting, Sisodia also said the syllabus of all classes should be reduced to 50% for this session in view of the pandemic.

According to a statement issued by Sisodia’s office, the deputy chief minister gave some important suggestions to realise the vision of NEP 2020.

Concurring with Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on the “transformative value of NEP 2020”, Sisodia said the transformation should be holistic and not piecemeal.

He said it is about “time we introduce multi-year, stage-wise classes and external assessment at the end of each stage, replacing the existing year-wise classes and two board exams in classes 10 and 12.”

“The NEP can attain its full potential if the existing one year, per grade system is removed. It means, instead of an existing class system where all children of a class move together in all subjects despite being at different learning levels, the multi-year stage will help children move as per their learning needs in different subjects at their own pace. He said a stage-wise curriculum with a clearly stated learning goal in terms of knowledge, skills, and values should be created,” the statement read.

The Delhi education minister suggested there is no need for the class 12 board exams as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is mandated to conduct entrance exams for admissions in higher education institutions.

Expressing concern over the current academic session, which has been disturbed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sisodia suggested that the syllabus on all classes should be reduced to 50%.

“He suggested that next year’s entrance exams such as JEE, NEET should be based on this reduced syllabus to align with the current year’s class syllabus. He suggested CBSE should not hold class 12 board exams before May 2021 so that students get some more time to study. Generally, the exams are held in February and March,” the statement added.