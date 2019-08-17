Sisters murdered in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 cremated in Fazilka

cities

Kuldeep Singh, 30, who was arrested from the New Delhi railway station on Friday for murdering two sisters living in a rented accommodation in Chandigarh early on Thursday morning, was sent to two-day police remand on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the victims were cremated at their village Balluana in Abohar town of Fazilka district on Saturday.

Police had sought Kuldeep’s custody for four days to recover the murder weapon (a pair of scissors) and a travel bag he took away from the victims’ house, but court allowed only two days. He is to be produced in the court of chief judicial magistrate again on Monday.

According to police, Kuldeep will be taken to Sarangpur, where he has allegedly hidden the bag and the weapon.

STILL WANTED TO UNLOCK VICTIM’S PHONE

Kuldeep was in a relationship with Manpreet Kaur, 26, the elder of the two sisters. He had forced his entry into their one-room accommodation to check her WhatsApp account as he suspected her of seeing someone else.

Police had recovered Manpreet’s two phones from Kuldeep, when he was arrested.

Police said he had taken away the phones as even after the murders, he wanted to open them to check her messages.

Police informed court that Kuldeep using a passerby’s phone to call a friend, who has a mobile shop in Zirakpur, from the Delhi railway station and asked him to help unlock Manpreet’s phone.

Kuldeep, who had taken a bus to Ambala and then a train to Delhi, was planning to board another train when he was arrested on his friend’s tip-off.

After breaking into their house while the girls were asleep, Kuldeep had tried opening the phones, but Manpreet had changed the passcode.

When he tried to open it by putting Manpreet’s finger on the sensor, even that didn’t work as she had applied mehendi for Rakshabandhan that day. Meanwhile, the two sisters woke up, leading to an argument and the subsequent double murder.

SHARES GORY DETAILS

According to police, Kuldeep has accepted his crime and shared the gory details as well.

He slit Manpreet’s throat with a pair of scissors lying there. The younger sister, Rajwant Kaur, 24, was stabbed at least 25 times.

“He admitted that as the sisters weren’t dying, he used his bare hands and Manpreet’s dupatta to strangulate them. He was hitting both of them one after the other,” said an investigating official who quizzed him.

