e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Cities / SIT to probe plot sale fraud

SIT to probe plot sale fraud

cities Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the Gurugram Police to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate an alleged fraudulent attempt to sell a plot owned by an NRI.

An impersonator has been trying to sell a plot worth crores owned by a UK-based NRI. The suspect had allegedly obtained information about the plot from the department and filed petitions seeking an alternative allocation.

The owner of the plot, Vikram Bahl, a Delhi resident, was in London when his father came to know about an attempt to sell the plot. Bahl sent an email to the Registrar General of the court and the HSVP in 2018, saying he had neither filed a petition nor tried to sell his plot. The owner also approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking relief.

The impersonator entered into an agreement with a buyer to sell the plot in Sector 43 for ₹2 crore. The buyer stated that ₹1.75 crore had been paid, but neither the sale deed was executed nor the money returned. A case was registered against Bahl, following which he approached the Delhi high court seeking quashing of the FIR and was granted relief.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer II, HSVP, Gurugram, said that they came to know of the issue in 2018 and all transactions of the said plot were stopped. “The court has been apprised accordingly,” he said.

top news
IND vs AUS LIVE: Dhawan, Shami guide India to series-levelling win
IND vs AUS LIVE: Dhawan, Shami guide India to series-levelling win
2012 Delhi rape death row convict moves SC, challenges rejection of juvenile claim
2012 Delhi rape death row convict moves SC, challenges rejection of juvenile claim
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Can’t comment on this: Ganguly on Dhoni’s omission from BCCI contracts
Can’t comment on this: Ganguly on Dhoni’s omission from BCCI contracts
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities