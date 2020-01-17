SIT to probe plot sale fraud

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:39 IST

Gurugram The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the Gurugram Police to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate an alleged fraudulent attempt to sell a plot owned by an NRI.

An impersonator has been trying to sell a plot worth crores owned by a UK-based NRI. The suspect had allegedly obtained information about the plot from the department and filed petitions seeking an alternative allocation.

The owner of the plot, Vikram Bahl, a Delhi resident, was in London when his father came to know about an attempt to sell the plot. Bahl sent an email to the Registrar General of the court and the HSVP in 2018, saying he had neither filed a petition nor tried to sell his plot. The owner also approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking relief.

The impersonator entered into an agreement with a buyer to sell the plot in Sector 43 for ₹2 crore. The buyer stated that ₹1.75 crore had been paid, but neither the sale deed was executed nor the money returned. A case was registered against Bahl, following which he approached the Delhi high court seeking quashing of the FIR and was granted relief.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer II, HSVP, Gurugram, said that they came to know of the issue in 2018 and all transactions of the said plot were stopped. “The court has been apprised accordingly,” he said.