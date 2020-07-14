e-paper
Home / Cities / Six masked men assault shopkeeper with sharp weapons in Ludhiana

Six masked men assault shopkeeper with sharp weapons in Ludhiana

The police will lodge an FIR against the accused after recording the statement of the victim.

cities Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Six assailants on Monday attacked a confectionary shop owner with sharp-edged weapons at Jawahar Nagar Camp and fled.

The victim suffered injuries on his arms, hands and chest. The miscreants remained in the shop for 20 seconds. On being informed, the Kochar Market police have initiated investigation and will be scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

The victim, Rajesh Kumar, 42, said that he was in his shop when six masked men riding on two motorcycles turned up. Three of the accused remained outside, while three of them barged into the shop. Before Kumar could understand what was happening, the accused opened an attack with sharp-edged weapons.

Kumar said when he raised an alarm, the miscreants fled.

Sub-inspector Tarlochan Singh said the assailants remained in the shop for only 20 seconds. Since no attempt had been made at robbing the shop, it was suspected that the accused had come with the sole intention of hurting the shopkeeper. It could be a matter of old rivalry, he added.

The police will lodge an FIR against the accused after recording the statement of the victim.

