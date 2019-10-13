Six people detained for creating ruckus at Pankja Munde’s meet in Chinchwad

cities

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:50 IST

PUNE Six people were detained and later released by Wakad police after they created ruckus at a meeting held by Pankaja Munde, minister of rural development, women and child welfare, in Thergaon, Chinchwad on Sunday.

Munde was in the city to campaign for Sena-BJP Chinchwad assembly constituency candidate Laxman Jagtap.

During the meeting, few miscreants tried to catch Munde’s attention over the issue of the ring road. The miscreants were shouting slogans against the project.

Munde continued with the speech and said, “The opposition has sent the miscreants to create ruckus during the meet.”

Munde appealed the people to not take the law and order in their hand and the BJP government is committed to resolving the issues of the ring road project-affected people.

According to officials of Wakad police station, the six people were arrested and released after a few hours.

