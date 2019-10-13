e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Six people detained for creating ruckus at Pankja Munde’s meet in Chinchwad

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:50 IST
Archana Dhaiwal
Archana Dhaiwal
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Six people were detained and later released by Wakad police after they created ruckus at a meeting held by Pankaja Munde, minister of rural development, women and child welfare, in Thergaon, Chinchwad on Sunday.

Munde was in the city to campaign for Sena-BJP Chinchwad assembly constituency candidate Laxman Jagtap.

During the meeting, few miscreants tried to catch Munde’s attention over the issue of the ring road. The miscreants were shouting slogans against the project.

Munde continued with the speech and said, “The opposition has sent the miscreants to create ruckus during the meet.”

Munde appealed the people to not take the law and order in their hand and the BJP government is committed to resolving the issues of the ring road project-affected people.

According to officials of Wakad police station, the six people were arrested and released after a few hours.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 22:50 IST

top news
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities