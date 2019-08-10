Six-vehicle pile-up in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:48 IST

A pick-up driver was left with minor injuries as six vehicles piled-up at Jamalpur Chowk on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road on Saturday.

A traffic jam was reported for over an hour due to the mishap. Later, police cleared the vehicles from the road and restored the traffic flow.

The incident took place after a Punjab Roadways bus and a concrete mixer and crusher-mounted vehicle tried to overtake each other.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the vehicles involved in the pile-up were crossing the main Jamalpur Chowk.

“A few seconds were left for the traffic lights to turn red when bus driver Jaswant Singh and concrete mixer-mounted vehicle driver Munish tried to cross the road. The bus managed to overtake a bike, but the other vehicle’s driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a pick-up auto,” he said.

The impact of the collision was such that the pick-up auto crossed a road divider and overturned, hitting another pick-up auto.

Meanwhile, the concrete mixer-mounted vehicle hit a Maruti Suzuki Ritz, a bus and a Toyota Innova car.

The ASI added that only the pick-up auto’s driver has suffered injuries.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.

So far, no one has filed a complaint in the case.

