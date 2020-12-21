e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sixth schedule for Ladakh: Apex Body of People’s Movement to intensify campaign

Sixth schedule for Ladakh: Apex Body of People’s Movement to intensify campaign

Chhewang said the pandemic also hampered a second meet of the apex body members with home minister Amit Shah.

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 22:20 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

The Apex Body of People’s Movement (ABPM) on Monday decided to reach out to opinion makers in Leh and Kargil districts to press for its demand of getting constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule for Ladakh.

Former BJP MP Thupstan Chhewang said, “Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the apex body could not initiate desired action but now we feel that the situation is improving. Therefore, we should expedite our campaign and bring all opinion makers from across Ladakh on board.” “We will start holding interactive sessions with all the stakeholders from Leh and Kargil districts,” he added.

Chhewang said the pandemic also hampered a second meet of the apex body members with home minister Amit Shah. “We have again contacted the home minister on Monday and expect an invite soon to deliberate upon the issue,” he added.

“After conferring UT status to Ladakh, constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule are required and that is why the apex body was formed,” he said.

Former BJP unit president of Ladakh and ex-minister Chering Dorjay said, “Soon after Leh hill council polls, home minister Amit Shah had invited a delegation of apex body. However, Thupstan Chhewang had contracted Covid-19 infection. Thereafter, the farmers’ agitation started and the meeting could not be held.”

Dorjay said though the BJP has not backtracked from its promise of providing sixth schedule to Ladakh and that home minister Amit Shah was very positive about it, the local leadership appeared reluctant. “We are apprehensive because local leadership of the BJP in Ladakh, including Leh hill council, is not speaking anything about sixth schedule despite the fact that it was a top priority in their election manifesto,” he said.

Dorjay also recalled how a delegation headed by Thupstan Chhewang had asked the Leh hill council to bring a resolution on sixth schedule but it remained reluctant. “Now, we expect an invite to meet the home minister in Delhi,” he added.

The Apex Body of People’s Movement , an apolitical body, which has former BJP MP Thupstan Chhewang, Dorjay, Thiksay monastery head Rinpoche Nawang Chamba Stanzin and former minister Nawang Rigzin Jora, has been demanding constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh on lines of north-eastern states. The umbrella group includes political parties and religious organisations as well as all-powerful Leh-based Ladakh Buddhist Association.

The safeguards also guarantee more teeth to the two hill development councils of Leh and Kargil with legislative powers.

Thupstan Chhewang, the former BJP MP, had resigned from his post and primary membership of the party in November 2018 for not conferring UT status to Ladakh region and other promises made by the BJP in 2014 general elections.

top news
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘Letters with blood’: Farmers’ new plan to pressurise govt amid protest
‘Letters with blood’: Farmers’ new plan to pressurise govt amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In