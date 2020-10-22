e-paper
Home / Cities / Slain militant’s portrait installed at Golden Temple museum

Slain militant’s portrait installed at Golden Temple museum

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 19:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

AMRITSAR The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday installed portraits of Babbar Khalsa militant Mehanga Singh Babbar and traditional Gurbani singer Avtar Singh Parowal who were killed during the Operation Bluestar, at the Central Sikh Museum of the Golden Temple complex.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal unveiled the portraits in a brief event at the museum. He also honoured the family members of Babbar and Parowal with ‘siropa’ (robe of honour). Longowal said, “The Sikhs will never forget the army attack on Sri Harmandar Sahib and Akal Takht Sahib.”

The SGPC chief also urged the members of Parliament from Punjab to take up the matter of reopening of Kartarpur corridor with the Union government and in Parliament.

Meanwhile, a painting exhibition will be organised from November 12 to 15 at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall to mark the centenary of the apex gurdwara body’s inception.

