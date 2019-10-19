Smart lights to be installed on black spots in Mohali: DC

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:07 IST

Smart CatEye lights will be installed on black spots on Mohali roads to avoid accidents, said Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan during a meeting with the District-level Road Safety Committee at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 on Friday.

During the meeting, Dayalan also sought information from officials of the police administration, municipal corporation, National Highways Authority of India, and Greater Mohali Area Develeopment Authority (GMADA) on development works being carried out on the Airport Road, and Sector 3-5 Chowk to Phase 11 road.

‘WILL REVIEW THE PROGRESS NEXT WEEK’

He directed them to complete the work on time and said he will review the progress next week.

He also directed the sub-divisional magistrates to form a joint team under their jurisdiction to identify the black spots and formulate and submit an action report within a week to prevent accidents on these spots.

He ordered the officials to ensure construction and repair of already existing speed breakers.

Dayalan informed them that the Progressive Punjab Summit is being organised by the Punjab government at Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali. He instructed the officials to pace up the beautification and cleaning work from Airport to Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) and ISB in view of the same.

He also directed them to install smart lights on IISER chowk.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 01:07 IST