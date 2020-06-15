e-paper
SMVD shrine board CEO reviews working of nursing college, gurukul in Katra

Ramesh Kumar laid emphasis on online classes and job recruitments

cities Updated: Jun 15, 2020 19:03 IST
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Ramesh Kumar on Monday reviewed the functioning of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing (SMVDCoN) and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul during a meeting held in Katra.

The CEO took stock of the online classes being organised for the students of both the institutions during the lockdown and also discussed modalities for regularly organising online internal tests for evaluating their level of exam preparation.

During the progress review of online teaching-learning processes by SMVDCoN, the CEO was informed that different modes like Google Classroom, Google Duo, WhatsApp video calling, telephonic communication and SMVDCoN portal were utilised and one-to-one group interaction was also conducted.

The CEO asked the respective principals to organise weekly telephonic sessions with the students at a fixed time by making groups of students for better concept clearance. He asked the Gurukul principal that besides the online mode, if need be, study material should be despatched to the students at their residences.

Underscoring the need for optimally enhancing the prospects of suitable placements of the passing-out students of the nursing college, Kumar asked the principal to tie-up with various leading healthcare institutions in the country for arranging placements for the students as the first batch of the BSc Nursing students of SMVDCoN is passing-out this year.

While reviewing the initiatives being taken for enhancing employability of the Gurukul students, the CEO emphasised the need to guide the students about various career options and available opportunities. In this context, he asked the principal to contact various organisations for exploring possibilities of job placements for the passing-out students.

In furtherance of this objective, the CEO stressed for imparting practical training and required skills to the students in Vedic mantras, Karam Kand, Jyotish, Vastu Shastra and other religious ceremonies and rituals so that they avail adequate job opportunities after passing-out from the institution. The first batch of the Shastri Part-III is passing-out from the Gurukul this year.

Among those who participated in the meeting included Hem Kant Prasher, chief accounts officer of the shrine board; Dr Sunil Sharma, deputy CEO of the shrine board and administrator of SMVDCoN and SMVD Gurukul; Dr Shailla Cannie, principal of SMVDCoN and D. Dhananjay Mishra, principal of the Gurukul.

