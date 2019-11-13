Snap power to unauthorised bldgs, LDA tells LESA

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:47 IST

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has written to the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) for snapping power connections to all the unauthorised buildings in the city.

The chief engineer of LDA has submitted a list of such buildings in Alambagh, Krishna Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Old City and Gomti Nagar to the power body.

LDA officials said they want LESA to take action so that rampant illegal constructions could be checked. “LESA officials are hesitant to act against such consumers, (around 2,000) as it will affect their revenue,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

However, a LESA official said the power body cannot promise anything to the LDA as it’s not their job to check unauthorised constructions.

“LESA’s job is to ensure power supply in the city and not to snap connections of those who are paying bills regularly,” he said.

However, LDA officials said they expect a positive response from LESA.