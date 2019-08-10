Snatchers flee with elderly woman’s handbag in Panchkula

cities

Two scooter-borne men snatched a 69-year-old woman’s handbag at Sector 14 here on Friday night.

As many as 26 cases of snatching have been reported in Panchkula this year.

Complainant Kanta Kumari, a resident of Sector 11, runs a confectionary and fast food shop in Sector 14. She was sitting outside the shop along with her husband when the incident took place around 10:30pm.

The woman told police that two youths on a Honda Activa stopped near her shop. “One of them remained sitting on the scooter, while the other approached me and suddenly snatched my handbag from my hand. He then rushed back to the Activa and sped away,” she said. The accused were wearing helmets.

Sub-inspector Amarjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the woman claimed her purse contained a mobile phone, documents, and around ₹2,500.

“She failed to note down the Activa’s registration number. We are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area for clues,” he said.

A case has been registered under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station. On July 17, the Panchkula police crime branch had arrested two Uttar Pradesh natives for their involvement in multiple cases of snatching in the city.

Meanwhile, two bike-borne men targeted a 55-year-old woman in Baltana, Zirakpur, the same evening.

Victim Urmila Negi of Golden Enclave had gone for a walk when the snatchers fled with her gold chain at Ekta Vihar Colony. She was not able to note down the vehicle’s registration number.

On receiving the complaint, police started investigation. A case has not been registered yet.

