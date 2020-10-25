Social activist Anjali Damania files complaint against NCP leader Eknath Khadse in Mumbai for ‘using derogatory language’ against her

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 00:40 IST

Social activist Anjali Damania has filed a complaint against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse at Vakola police station for allegedly using derogatory words against her on Friday at an event in which he was being inducted into the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

She said that despite warning Khadse, he continued his tirade and used “inappropriate words” against her at the public forum.

“I have been asking Khadse to desist from using inappropriate words, but he continues to target me with such language. This time, I am determined to pursue the case to its logical end till Khadse is put behind bars,” said Damania, who along with couple of her colleagues visited Vakola police station on Saturday and demanded the officers to register a first information report (FIR) against Khadse.

Khadse said that the complaint was lodged at the behest of former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, whose only intent he said was “cutting the newly-inducted NCP leader to size”. Khadse has been blaming Fadnavis for his defection to NCP.

Meanwhile, Manjunath Singe, deputy commissioner police (DCP), zone 8, assured Damania that they would first study the complaint filed by her before registering an FIR.

Damania said she will also seek an appointment with NCP chief Sharad Pawar to explain her side and wondered how the veteran leader kept quiet when Khadse targeted her in his presence during the event.

In 2017 too, Damania had lodged a case against Khadse at Vakola police station for using “derogatory words” against her.