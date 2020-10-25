e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Social activist Anjali Damania files complaint against NCP leader Eknath Khadse in Mumbai for ‘using derogatory language’ against her

Social activist Anjali Damania files complaint against NCP leader Eknath Khadse in Mumbai for ‘using derogatory language’ against her

cities Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 00:40 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
         

Social activist Anjali Damania has filed a complaint against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse at Vakola police station for allegedly using derogatory words against her on Friday at an event in which he was being inducted into the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

She said that despite warning Khadse, he continued his tirade and used “inappropriate words” against her at the public forum.

“I have been asking Khadse to desist from using inappropriate words, but he continues to target me with such language. This time, I am determined to pursue the case to its logical end till Khadse is put behind bars,” said Damania, who along with couple of her colleagues visited Vakola police station on Saturday and demanded the officers to register a first information report (FIR) against Khadse.

Khadse said that the complaint was lodged at the behest of former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, whose only intent he said was “cutting the newly-inducted NCP leader to size”. Khadse has been blaming Fadnavis for his defection to NCP.

Meanwhile, Manjunath Singe, deputy commissioner police (DCP), zone 8, assured Damania that they would first study the complaint filed by her before registering an FIR.

Damania said she will also seek an appointment with NCP chief Sharad Pawar to explain her side and wondered how the veteran leader kept quiet when Khadse targeted her in his presence during the event.

In 2017 too, Damania had lodged a case against Khadse at Vakola police station for using “derogatory words” against her.

top news
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
Samajwadi Party announces support for JD(S) ahead of Karnataka bypolls
Samajwadi Party announces support for JD(S) ahead of Karnataka bypolls
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In