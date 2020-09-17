Solan businessman killed, friend injured as SUV rams into JCB on flyover near Panchkula

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 14:38 IST

A 35-year-old businessman from Solan was killed and his friend seriously injured when their Mahindra Scorpio rammed into a JCB crane on a flyover on the Zirakpur-Kalka highway near Panchkula at 2am on Thursday.

Ankur Singal, who was at the wheel, was rushed to the civil hospital in Panchkula but was declared brought dead, police said. His friend, Arvind Sherwan, seriously injured and taken to a private hospital in Gurugram.

The roof of the Scorpio was blown off with the impact of the collision. ( Gurminder Singh/HT )

The impact of the collision was such that the roof the Scorpio was blown off.

Dhakoli police post in-charge Narpinder Singh said the accident took place at 2am when both victims were on their way to Himachal Pradesh.

A case was registered.