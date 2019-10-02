e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Solar energy to soon power Bamrauli Airport

  Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:40 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustantimes
         

Efforts have begun to set up an 800-KVA solar power plant on the premises of the civil terminal of Bamrauli Airport of Prayagraj. The solar power plant will not only help save Rs 2 crore annually in electricity bills but also help the airport operate in a more eco-friendly manner, airport officials said.

The proposal sent by officials for setting up this proposed solar power plant has already been approved by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and now the necessary go ahead from the state power department is awaited before starting work of setting up the solar power plant.

Bamrauli Civil Airport Terminal director Sunil Yadav confirmed the plans and said, “An application seeking a no-objection certificate from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has already been sent and as soon as the green signal is received, the process for installation of the solar power plant will begin. He said that the plant will be set up at an expected cost of around Rs 4 crore.

On an average the Bamrauli Civil Airport Terminal spends Rs 16 lakh per month, meeting its power expenses, which it hopes to save once the solar power plant gets operational.

Officials claim that the high cost of the solar power plant at the airport was owing to the special solar panels that will be used and are especially designed to avoid sun’s reflections which could hamper aircraft operations. The solar structure will be lightweight, leak proof, corrosion free and will be able to withstand high wind conditions with ease.

On December 16, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new airport complex in the run up to Kumbh-2019 at Prayagraj.

SUGGESTED BOX:

Solar power plant at CATC too

The AAI has also initiated the process to set up of a 500 KW solar power project at the Civil Aviation Training College (CATC), Prayagraj, recently. The estimated cost of the project is over Rs 21.99 crore and the time allotted for the completion of the project and making the solar power plant operational is six months. Through these efforts, the AAI is seeking to use sustainable power to fuel operations and cut down on expenditure on traditional energy sources at all its airports and other installations.

Photo caption: Bamrauli Civil Airport terminal in Prayagraj (HT)

