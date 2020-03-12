e-paper
Son held for former BSP MLA’s murder

cities Updated: Mar 12, 2020 20:13 IST
Hindustantimes
         

HT Correspondent

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

MEERUT The CB-CID on Thursday arrested Anas Alim for the murder of his father and former BSP MLA Haji Alim. An engineer by profession, the accused was arrested from Kankerkhera area of Meerut on Thursday morning.

He will be presented before a court in Bulandshahr on Thursday evening, said police.

The former BSP MLA was found dead in his Bulandshahr residence on October 10, 2018. He represented the Bulandshahr Sadar constituency in the state assembly.

Mohini Pathak, SP, CBCID, said Anas Alim was one of the suspects in the murder of his father.

Pathak said after examining the evidences for over a year, Anas was found to have hatched conspiracy in the murder of his father.

