Home / Cities / Son opens fire at mother in Ludhiana

Son opens fire at mother in Ludhiana

The couple had been resisting this demand for a long time but on Wednesday, the son came home and opened fire in the air with his 12-bore rifle.

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A case has been registered under Section 336 (act endangering personal safety of others) and various sections of the Arms Act.
A case has been registered under Section 336 (act endangering personal safety of others) and various sections of the Arms Act.(REUTERS)
         

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for firing in the air to threaten his mother on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Gurnihal Singh of Model Town.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of his father Gurinder Singh, who said that his son had been pressuring him to set up a fish farm on the family’s land in Morinda. The couple had been resisting this demand for a long time but on Wednesday, the son came home and opened fire in the air with his 12-bore rifle.

A case has been registered under Section 336 (act endangering personal safety of others) and various sections of the Arms Act. The rifle, along with 21 cartridges, has been seized, assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said.

