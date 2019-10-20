Soon, Kashmiri apples in Middle East markets

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:38 IST

The Middle-East markets will soon have the crunchy Kashmiri Apples as the LuLu Group, which runs more than 180 hypermarkets and shopping malls across the Middle East, shipped 10 containers (200 tonnes) of three apple varieties on Saturday.

The initiative is the result of meetings held during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE, where Yusuffali M A, LuLu Group chairman, and prominent NRI businessman, shared his willingness to procure Kashmiri agricultural produce and set up a logistics hub in Srinagar for uninterrupted supply, the Company’s spokesperson said.

“This shipment of 200 tonnes is actually just the first lot, we expect this to increase in the coming days. Soon, we will be having a ‘Kashmir promotion week’ in our Lulu hypermarkets,” Yusuffali said.

The first shipment is slated to reach UAE shores by the end of October and would be available in LuLu hypermarkets shelves in the first week of November 2019.

A high-level delegation, led by A V Ananth, director of the group, along with procurement experts, personally visited various farms and processing units to oversee the packaging and shipment process.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 23:38 IST