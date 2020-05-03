e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Southern Command honours Covid-19 warriors

Southern Command honours Covid-19 warriors

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE With the country fighting to control the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, Southern Command felicitated warriors who are fighting at the forefront of the crisis.

Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, general officer commanding in chief Southern Command, on behalf of all the ranks of Southern Command, commended the courage, selfless sacrifice and dedication to duty of the Covid-19 warriors that has ensured that we win the fight against this contagion that is causing such devastation across the globe.

Lieutenant General Mohanty said, “The Covid-19 warriors are undertaking this challenging task of fighting the pandemic and have demonstrated resolve and grit by which the country has been able to suppress the spread to a large extent. The enthusiasm shown by these brave men/women is unmatchable and surely deserves compliments from all the citizens of our country.”

“We all members of the Southern Army, salute the valiant corona warriors for their selfless contribution to the nation,” said Lieutenant General Mohanty.

top news
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities