SP MLA booked for arguing with govt officials, failing to show documents of his car

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:19 IST

An FIR was registered against Nahid Hasan, Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, on Friday for confronting a sub-divisional magistrate and other government officials during his vehicle’s checking in Shamli district on Monday and for failing to present the documents of his car to the authorities. Police said they registered the case after Hasan failed to submit relevant documents of his vehicle to officials within the 72-hour window that was given to him.

Earlier, a video in which Hasan was seen arguing with officials went viral on the social media.

Sub-inspector Dharmendra Singh of Kairana Kotwali said that police registered the FIR taking suo motu cognisance of the case. “Hasan has been booked under sections 419, 420, 465, 153, 253, 504, 505 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act,” he said.

Police said the MLA failed to show valid documents of his ‘Pajero Sport’, used a number plate believed to be fake, misbehaved with officials, created chaos, obstructed officials from discharging their duties and posed a threat to law and order by gathering a crowd at the spot of the incident.

To recall, SDM Kairana Dr Amit Pal Sharma and circle officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari spotted a ‘Pajero Sport’ bearing the registration number ‘PJP 32’. Police said that suspecting the number to be fake, they asked the driver to show them the car’s documents. Police said the car belonged to Hasan who was sitting in it at the time. The driver told the officials that he didn’t have the papers and the same would be shown to them at their office. An altercation also started between the MLA and the officials, video clips of which went viral on the social media.

The SP said that 72 hours were given to the MLA to present the papers of his car but no one turned up with any documents. “The regional transport office has also clarified that they don’t have any record of a vehicle with that registration number,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, the MLA’s mother, Tabassum Hasan, has submitted an application at the Kairana SDM’s office, asking for permission to stage a dharna in which over 50,000 people may participate. “The protest has been planned against the atrocities of the police and the administration,” she said.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 15:19 IST