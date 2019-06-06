Special Open Day for women students

New Delhi

In a bid to help women aspirants seeking admission to Delhi University this year, the varsity will organise a special Open House for them this Saturday.

The second session on Saturday — to be held between noon and 1.30 pm at the Conference Centre in north campus — will be attended by Pratyush Vatsala, principal of Lakshmibai college; Payal Mago, principal of Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women; Aarti Saxena, advisor, Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB); and deputy Dean, Students Welfare Hena Singh.

“The session will help answer all queries of students including those over hostel facilities, safety and accessibility of certain colleges,” said Vatsala.

Dean of Students’ Welfare Rajeev Gupta said that the decision was taken after keeping in the mind that the varsity has many women colleges. “There are many women-oriented and vocational courses. We thought it will be good to invite students to come in large numbers and get their queries cleared as well as provide them information,” he said.

The session would also address doubts and queries on NCWEB, which allows women students residing in the National capital Territory of Delhi to enroll themselves as students of the Board and attend classes only on Sundays, leaving weekdays free. The NCWEB currently offers BA (Programme) and B.Com.

“One of the most common queries that we receive regarding NCWEB is that people confuse it with School of Open Learning. However, there is some difference between the two and sessions like these would help in clarifying those doubts,” Vatsala said. “Students don’t talk about these options much so they don’t know about them. For instance, some students may want to be transferred from regular to NCWEB courses as well,” she added.

This year, the varsity has also implemented a uniform relaxation criterion — one per cent relief in the cut-off — for female candidates seeking admissions in 26 co-ed colleges for undergraduate courses. Before this, the colleges were offering 1% to 4% relaxation to women candidates in the cut-off.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 21:31 IST