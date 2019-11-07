Special prayer at Dera Baba Nanak for inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:22 IST

DERA BABA NANAK: The akhand path (continuous recitation) of Guru Granth Sahib started on Thursday at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the main historic gurdwara in town, to mark the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor that will provide Indian devotees visa-free access to Kartarpur Sahib, the last resting place of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, during the ceremony which will be organised by the Union government and managed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) as per Sikh maryada.

Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and SGPC functionaries, including its member Rajinder Singh Mehta, attended the arambh (beginning) of the akhand path. However, no one from the ruling Congress turned up. The bhog (concluding) ceremony will be held on Saturday morning. It will be followed by the inaugural function at Shikar Machhian, 5 km from Dera Baba Nanak, a historic border town being connected to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur through the corridor 7 km away.

Akali leaders, including Union minister for food processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal, have been visiting the venue for three days to review arrangements and the progress of work by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The function will be religious with parkash (installation) of Guru Granth Sahib on the stage, while Gurbani exponents of Golden Temple will sing kirtan and offer the ardas (Sikh prayer). The Prime Minister will address the gathering after that.