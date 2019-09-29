Speeding bus mows down senior citizen on FC road

pune

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 20:15 IST

The Pune police arrested a bus driver for causing the death of a senior citizen on September 27.

The victim, identified as Hemlata Madhav Bamne, 71, a resident of Gokhalenagar worked as a caretaker for children at a city school. She was walking to her school when she was mowed down by a speeding private bus, driven by the accused, said the police.

The incident took place in the morning on Fergusson college road. The accused, identified as Mahesh Manik Lohar, 37, a resident of Warje has been remanded to judicial custody, by a local court.

The complaint has been lodged by the victim’s son, Sanjay Madhav Bamne, 47.

“The bus was heading from FC road to Modern college. The driver took a turn and the vehicle hit the woman. She collapsed on the spot and suffered grievous injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital and then shifted to the Sassoon General Hospital where she passed away on Friday afternoon,” said Kumar Patil, police sub-inspector, Shivajinagar police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304(a) (punishment for causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against Lohar at Shivajinagar police station.

