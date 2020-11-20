e-paper
Speeding PRTC bus runs over 65-year-old scooterist in Zirakpur

The driver and conductor fled, leaving the bus behind

Nov 20, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 65-year-old man was killed after a Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus hit his scooter near Nabha Sahib village in Zirakpur on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Jasmer Singh, a resident of Naraingarh Jhungiyan in Dera Bassi. He was on his way to Lohgarh in Zirakpur to attend a function at his relative’s house.

Jasmer Singh
Jasmer Singh

Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said the accident took place around 8am when Jasmer Singh was taking a turn towards a filling station. A PRTC bus coming from Patiala hit his Activa before running over him.

The driver and conductor fled, leaving the bus behind. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver.

After the postmortem, the victim’s body was handed over to his family.

