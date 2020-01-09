Speeding SUV runs over farmer near Panvel, driver arrested

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:41 IST

A 38-year-old farmer was killed and his friend was injured after a speeding SUV hit their bike near Panvel on Monday. The Panvel rural police arrested a 22-year-old man, son of a businessman from Byculla.

Ali Mohammed Khatri was returning from Karjat with five others.

According to the police, Vishwanath Patil, 38, was riding his bike along the Shedung-Kalamboli bypass when the incident took place around 1.15 pm.

“Patil was riding the bike and his friend Vasant Sardekar, 40, also a farmer, was riding pillion. The Innova was at a high speed and the driver was unable to control the vehicle and he crashed into the bike from behind,” said an officer from Panvel rural police.

Patil had gone to visit Sardekar’s farm and was returning home when the latter requested him if he can drop him on the way. Minutes after they left, Sardekar’s son Vasant heard a loud crash. He saw his father and Patil injured on the road.

The police said Khatri is the son of a garment trader and lives in Byculla. Police said it was not a case of drink-driving and that the car was speeding.

Sardekar sustained minor injuries and he was taken to Gandhi Hospital in Panvel. However, Patil was rushed to the civic hospital by an ambulance as he suffered grievous injuries. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The police have booked Khatri on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence. He was produced in Panvel court and released on bail.

Biker dies in Thane

A 27-year-old man died after his bike skidded at Manpada in Thane on Tuesday. Akshay Zade had gone for dinner with his brother and friend. While returning, his friend was sitting pillion. His bike skidded and he fell. He sustained severe head injuries and died. His friend sustained minor injuries.

An inspector from Manpada police said, “We have registered a case against the dead person as he was speeding. We have registered a case under IPC 304 (A), 279 and 184 Motor Vehicles Act.”