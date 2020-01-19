Speeding trailer crashes into traffic signal in Thane

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 01:22 IST

A trailer crashed into a traffic signal at a junction near Balkum fire brigade, near Ghodbunder Road, in Thane on Saturday. The traffic signal unit fell on the road. A traffic officer said no one was injured in the incident.

“A speeding trailer rammed into a traffic signal around 5.15pm when the driver was taking a turn to go towards Mumbai. The driver fled with the vehicle after the incident,” said traffic police officer from Thane.

“No one was injured, but there was a traffic jam for some time. Thane Municipal Corporation was called to repair it,” the officer added.