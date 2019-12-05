Speedometers, cameras on wheels: A month on, Thane cops go hi-tech to keep eye on offenders

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 20:39 IST

High-tech traffic surveillance vehicles, equipped with speedometers and cameras, bought by the Thane traffic department are now operational, a month after its inauguration.

The vehicles were activated a month ago, but had to be deactivated owing to some technical error.

Last month, traffic police inaugurated two high-tech traffic surveillance vehicles in Thane, which were supposed to be active within two to three days. But the vehicles met with technical problems soon after. However, the vehicles started operating from Wednesday.

“The server of the system was not supporting due to the technical errors, hence we complained about it to the department concerned. The issue of the server has now been resolved, therefore from Wednesday we have activated the functioning of these high tech vehicles on major highways in Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan area,” said Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Thane.

“Meanwhile, a dedicated team of traffic police were trained about the functioning of these high-tech traffic vehicles. Each vehicle has been deployed with 10 to 12 traffic officers. These vehicles are deployed at different places every few hours to cover busy junctions and highways in Thane and its suburbs,” added Kale.

The vehicles are equipped with speed gun cameras, which cover a distance of around 300 metres, to keep an eye on vehicles violating traffic rules, such as using fancy number plates, driving without helmet or seatbelt, etc. Those violating rules will be caught on the camera and issued e-challans.

“As the vehicles started functioning properly since December 4, it will some time to check the record and learn about the number of traffic violators caught under this system,” said an officer from the traffic department, Thane.