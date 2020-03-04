Spent life’s earnings on houses, where will we go now: Residents in Sukhna catchment area

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 01:05 IST

For many living in the buildings constructed in the catchment areas of Sukhna Lake, it took a lifetime of savings and several loans to buy a house they could call their own. No wonder then that the Punjab and Haryana high court’s order regarding the demolition of all these structures—legal or unauthorised— falling within the Sukhna Lake’s catchment area has come as a shock for them.

“I had taken a loan of ₹1.5 crore from a bank in 2011 to build my house in Sukhna Enclave which will now be demolished. Where will we go now?” said Ajay Thakur, a resident.

Kansal residents’ welfare association president HS Oberoi said the court must revisit the judgment. “It is an injustice to the residents of Kansal who have spent their entire life’s earnings to build their house. How can one expect such a decision from the judicial body? It is unbelievable and unfortunate that there is no value for a common man,” he said.

He further alleged, “These decisions are being taken due to vested interests.”

Kansal councillor Iqbal Singh Saini said, “The decision has come as a shocker for all. We were not expecting this kind of judgment. As per the master plan, Kansal is a residential area. We fail to understand why the took such a decision,” he said, adding, “We would fight the case legally for the rights of the residents.”

Rattan Chand, an ex-sarpanch of Kansal village, said,“Our houses are everything for us. If they had to demolish our houses, then why did the government allow us to build them in the first place,” he said.

Balbir Singh, another resident of the village, said, “The court said people whose houses are demolished will be given ₹25 lakh compensation. How can you compare this amount with the crores we spent on our homes.”

Kansal village, which has over 5,800 households, falls on the outskirts of Chandigarh. Most politicians, police officers, lawyers, and judges have their houses here.