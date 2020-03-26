e-paper
SPPU exams: First year students may be evaluated on internal assessment, schedule for 2nd, 3rd year after April 14

cities Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is chalking out plans for the examinations of first to third year students across the streams after the lockdown announced by the prime minister till April 14. According to the varsity officials, first year students may get relaxation in exams this year, while the exam dates for second and third year students will be announced later.

SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said, “Varsity has given holidays to all its affiliated colleges in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts because of the lockdown over Covid-19 (coronavirus) disease situation. We had decided to extend SPPU exams till March 31, but have postpone the dates till April April 14 because of the lockdown. SPPU has incorporated credit system for undergraduate courses and students’ internal evaluation is going on. Based on this evaluation only we are thinking to give relaxation in exams for first year students.”

Karmalkar said the exam schedule for second and third year students will be rescheduled. “A final decision on exams will be taken soon and updated on SPPU website,” he said.

