SPPU students run classes for their school-going kids in villages

SPPU students run classes for their school-going kids in villages

cities Updated: Jul 31, 2020 21:54 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: A group of students from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to address the digital limitations faced by pupils pursuing school education at rural parts because of coronavirus situation.

Under the “‘My Education in My Village” initiative, the varsity students have started teaching their youngsters, from nursery to Class 9 goers, of their hometown villages, in batches since the past one month.

“When we came to know that schools in our villages were closed due to the virus situation, we decided to teach the students for free. We started the initiative from July 20 and follow all precautions laid by authorities regarding virus prevention,” said Kamlakar Shete, SPPU student from Khednagaar village, Karjat taluka, Ahmednagar district.

“We give classroom lectures on all subjects, including English, Marathi and Hindi, and also conduct sports activities. The students’ parents have also appreciated our efforts.” added Shete.

Another SPPU student Vinod Pawar from Pimpalgav village in Washim district said, “We use the Diksha- Balbharati mobile application and also educational videos sent by schools. We teach the concepts behind each chapter in simple language. Our initiative is getting good response from students across the state.”

Prabhakar Desai, director, SPPU National Service Scheme (NSS), said, “Students have started this project on their own. It shows their sense of social responsibility. Our students, who come from across the state, are teaching the school-going juniors in their neighbourhood with whatever facilities and technology available, and they must be encouraged and praised for this initiative.”

