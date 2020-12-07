SPPU to calculate average marks for students contesting TY results

cities

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 19:11 IST

PUNE In a bid to resolve the problems and technical issues related to the results of final year students of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges, the university has decided to give average marks for a subject in which a student has some issues.

At least 5,000 students have registered complaints with the SPPU as regardes the results, and currently, 3,000 students are still demanding their results be rechecked.

“We got a total of 5,064 complaints through various mediums from students about issues with their results, of which 2,000 have been resolved. Still there are 3,000 students who have demanded a recheck and re-evaluation of papers where most have either got zero marks. For all these students we have decided to give average marks from the total of all the other subjects s/he appeared for,” said Mahesh Kakade, director of the board of examination and evaluation.

From October 12, SPPU started its final year exams in 3,300 subjects, for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled.

For the offline exams, 113 centres were identified where physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. These exams are of 50 marks each with multiple choice questions (MCQ) over a duration of one hour.

“Today we have issued a circular in which an email id is given for students to register their complaints related to results – osd.exam@unipune.ac.in. We are taking note of each and every complaint registered and try to resolve it as early as possible. We will try to announce the revised results by December 15,” added Kakde.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a protest was held by the Yuvak Kranti Dal at the SPPU main building against the mismanagement of the SPPU administration. Later, the students held a meeting with SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.

Kamlakar Shete, Pune city vice-president of the Yuvak Kranti Dal said, “Thousands of students are facing problems to get their incorrect results revised by the examination department. Students want to take admission for further studies but due to wrong results they cannot do anything. We will fight till each and every student gets justice.”