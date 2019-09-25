Spring Dale institutions to start ‘happiness classes’ too

cities

Another Lucknow school is gearing up to introduce ‘happiness classes’ as a part of its curriculum from the next academic session. The school will also honour ‘happy children’ by recognising them as ‘happy ambassadors’ for the school, their homes and the society.

The Spring Dale institutions will soon initiate an exercise to prepare a detailed draft for introducing ‘happiness classes’. An official said that on the birth anniversary of Spring Dale’s founder, Sir BS Sood, the school authorities decided to think about ways to safeguard and cherish the happiness of students, parents and others associated with it.

Director Spring Dale institutions, Reeta Khanna, said, “Keeping in mind the stress level of a child in today’s world, ‘mission happiness’ assumes great importance. Spring Dale has decided wholeheartedly to take up this mission of guarding and upholding the happiness of everyone under its wings -- students, teachers, mentors and even members of the management.”

Notably, many schools in Lucknow have either already introduced or are planning to start ‘happiness classes’. Some of these institutions are Birla Open Minds International School, La Martiniere Girls’ College and Hoerner College.

“Happiness -- being a relative and abstract term -- is an elusive concept. It is known through its outcomes -- smiling faces, laughter and better overall performance in all spheres -- academics, sports, creativity or cultural activity. Happiness is known to promote an enthusiastic approach and positivity of thoughts. Improved self- esteem, liberal thinking and self-motivation are all valuable offshoots of this emotion,” said Khanna.

