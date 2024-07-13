Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.58 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 14, 2024 27.89 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 29.08 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 30.03 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 31.12 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 29.36 °C Few clouds July 19, 2024 31.96 °C Sky is clear July 20, 2024 32.17 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.46 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.62 °C Light rain Chennai 29.68 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.96 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.45 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.89 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Light rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 13, 2024, is 25.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.58 °C and 30.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:29 AM and will set at 07:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.58 °C and 31.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 78.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024

