Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.03 °C, check weather forecast for July 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 29, 2024 27.61 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 31.42 °C Moderate rain July 31, 2024 26.33 °C Light rain August 1, 2024 26.13 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 27.55 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 26.9 °C Light rain August 4, 2024 26.9 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.3 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.5 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.35 °C Light rain Delhi 37.94 °C Light rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 28, 2024, is 32.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.03 °C and 38.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 29, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.55 °C and 30.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 21.03 °C and 38.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 96.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

