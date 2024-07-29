 Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.45 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.45 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024

Jul 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on July 29, 2024 here.

The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 29, 2024, is 30.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.45 °C and 36.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:34 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.65 °C and 26.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.45 °C and 36.38 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 67.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 30, 2024 25.3 °C Moderate rain
July 31, 2024 25.36 °C Moderate rain
August 1, 2024 29.79 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 2, 2024 23.98 °C Light rain
August 3, 2024 21.33 °C Light rain
August 4, 2024 19.91 °C Moderate rain
August 5, 2024 25.64 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.65 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.92 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.4 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 21.88 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.28 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 36.05 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Srinagar weather update on July 29, 2024
