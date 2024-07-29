Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.45 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on July 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 29, 2024, is 30.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.45 °C and 36.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.65 °C and 26.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.45 °C and 36.38 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 67.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 30, 2024
|25.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 31, 2024
|25.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 1, 2024
|29.79 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 2, 2024
|23.98 °C
|Light rain
|August 3, 2024
|21.33 °C
|Light rain
|August 4, 2024
|19.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 5, 2024
|25.64 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.4 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.88 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.28 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.05 °C
|Broken clouds
