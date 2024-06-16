Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.27 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 17, 2024 28.44 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 27.88 °C Moderate rain June 19, 2024 26.11 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 26.7 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 25.37 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 26.22 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 27.47 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.46 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.8 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.7 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 41.71 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 16, 2024, is 26.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.27 °C and 32.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.93 °C and 32.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 90.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

