Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.75 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024
Jun 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on June 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 20, 2024, is 22.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.75 °C and 28.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.04 °C and 27.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 93.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 21, 2024
|24.75 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 22, 2024
|25.04 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|26.62 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|27.98 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|27.93 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 26, 2024
|30.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 27, 2024
|31.23 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Chennai
|31.95 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.11 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.54 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Delhi
|41.84 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
