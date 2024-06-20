Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.75 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 21, 2024 24.75 °C Overcast clouds June 22, 2024 25.04 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 26.62 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 27.98 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 27.93 °C Sky is clear June 26, 2024 30.63 °C Sky is clear June 27, 2024 31.23 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 31.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.9 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.54 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 41.84 °C Light rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 20, 2024, is 22.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.75 °C and 28.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.04 °C and 27.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 93.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024

