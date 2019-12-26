Staffer booked for sneaking tobacco into Faridkot jail

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:05 IST

An employee on security duty in the Faridkot modern jail was booked after a packet of tobacco was found hidden in his shoe.

A case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered against the accused, Balwinder Singh, on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Ajaib Singh, police said.

Balwinder was entering the prison to join duty when he was stopped for checking.

He is yet to be arrested, said station house (SHO) Rajbir Singh.

The assistant jail superintendent could not be contacted. In another case, a case under the Prisons Act was registered against unidentified persons after tobacco and three mobile chargers were recovered on the jail premises.