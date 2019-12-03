State board school teachers rush to attend training programmes

cities

Ahead of the work related to Christmas vacations, the state education department has asked teachers from schools associated with state board to attend two training programmes, introduced by the state education department and human resources development (HRD) ministry.

In a recent circular, the education department has asked schools to ensure that 100% of their teachers attend the Avirata training programme designed by the department in association with Shyamchi Aai Foundation.

“Even as the deadline to complete the training gets over on December 4, a few teachers have still not started the process. In order to ensure that the funds spent in the exercise are not wasted, schools are requested to ensure that all the teachers complete the same within the stipulated time,” reads the circular.

The department has also asked schools to complete the training under the National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA).

The district-level training will be given through the month of December.

Teachers said at a time

when there is a lot of work to complete before the break, attending training sessions is stressful.

“We are not opposed to training as it is a very useful exercise. We just hope that teachers are given more time to complete it,” said a teacher from a suburban school.

Officials from the education department said most

teachers have completed the training. “A few teachers who have still not undergone the training are expected to do it in the next couple of days,” said the official.