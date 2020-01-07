State capital braces for 23rd National Youth Festival

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:52 IST

Kiren Rijiju, minister of youth affairs, held a meeting with officers to review preparations for the Utsav that would be based on the theme – ‘Fit Youth, Fit India’

LUCKNOW: The state capital is gearing up for the 23rd National Yuva Utsav 2020, which is being organised to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The event will see participation of youths from 28 states and nine union territories.

The five-day-long event, starting from January 12, would be inaugurated at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Kiren Rijiju, minister of state (independent charge), ministry of youth affairs and sports, held a meeting with divisional commissioner, district magistrate and other officers on Tuesday to review preparations for the Utsav that would be based on the theme – ‘Fit Youth, Fit India’.

The minister also launched the mascot of the event, ‘Bandhu’, and said that the Yuva Utsav would be inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on January 12 while the culmination ceremony would be graced by UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

Mukesh Meshram, divisional commissioner, while reviewing the ongoing preparations of the mega event, said: “This year’s event is being organised at Lucknow and will be inaugurated at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on January 12. On rest of the days, the events would be organized out at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan,” he said.

Meshram said the programme, which is being organised by the department of sports, would see a series of events including folk song, classical singing, classical dance performances etc. “

“We have also made arrangements to facilitate youths,” he added.

He said the administration has set up a control room to ensure that all basic amenities are in place. “We have established help desks at the airport and railway station to assist youths coming from different parts of the country.”

The divisional commissioner also directed authorities to spread the word about the event through social media to ensure maximum participation of youths.

In the meeting, he directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the stay of the participants.