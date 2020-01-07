e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cities / State capital braces for 23rd National Youth Festival

State capital braces for 23rd National Youth Festival

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Kiren Rijiju, minister of youth affairs, held a meeting with officers to review preparations for the Utsav that would be based on the theme – ‘Fit Youth, Fit India’

LUCKNOW: The state capital is gearing up for the 23rd National Yuva Utsav 2020, which is being organised to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The event will see participation of youths from 28 states and nine union territories.

The five-day-long event, starting from January 12, would be inaugurated at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Kiren Rijiju, minister of state (independent charge), ministry of youth affairs and sports, held a meeting with divisional commissioner, district magistrate and other officers on Tuesday to review preparations for the Utsav that would be based on the theme – ‘Fit Youth, Fit India’.

The minister also launched the mascot of the event, ‘Bandhu’, and said that the Yuva Utsav would be inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on January 12 while the culmination ceremony would be graced by UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

Mukesh Meshram, divisional commissioner, while reviewing the ongoing preparations of the mega event, said: “This year’s event is being organised at Lucknow and will be inaugurated at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on January 12. On rest of the days, the events would be organized out at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan,” he said.

Meshram said the programme, which is being organised by the department of sports, would see a series of events including folk song, classical singing, classical dance performances etc. “

“We have also made arrangements to facilitate youths,” he added.

He said the administration has set up a control room to ensure that all basic amenities are in place. “We have established help desks at the airport and railway station to assist youths coming from different parts of the country.”

The divisional commissioner also directed authorities to spread the word about the event through social media to ensure maximum participation of youths.

In the meeting, he directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the stay of the participants.

top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities