State needs to learn from Delhi education model: AAP

State needs to learn from Delhi education model: AAP

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Thursday advised the Punjab government to visit schools run by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital to take a cue for raising teaching standards in state government schools.

The suggestion came after a resolution was moved for preparing a master plan to build sufficient and safe buildings for government primary and elementary schools and sanction special funds and also rope in non-resident Indians willing to contribute for the betterment of state-run schools.

“A committee from Punjab should visit the schools of Delhi and hold discussions with Delhi’s education minister to make our schools better,” said AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur. Punjab spends just 10% of the budget on education whereas in Delhi, 26% of the budget is spent on education. When the state has just 10% budget for education, then how can one expect good result?” she questioned.

Another AAP MLA Budh Ram asked the government to fill vacant posts in all schools and efficiently run district-level institutes for education and training (DIET) which train the teachers. Referring to a DIET centre in Budhlada, he said it has only two teachers against five sanctioned posts.

AAP legislator Aman Arora claimed that private schools were operating like “shops” in Punjab and charging exorbitant fee from parents. “We need to be serious about education in Punjab,” he said.

top news
