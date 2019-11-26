State Senior Womens Hockey: Pune primed for third title on the trot

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:20 IST

PUNE With the junior boys and girls title already in the pocket – the senior women’s team from Pune are now looking to win a third title on trot, as they get ready for State Senior Womens Hockey tournament, which will commence at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 22 Pune players were out practicing at Balewadi. Of these, 18 will be selected for the tourney.

“Our junior team made lot of mistakes yesterday (Monday), but this team is much stronger when it comes to penalty corners,” said William D’souza, coach of the senior team.

“Most of the players have played nationals at junior level and now are competing at the senior level,” added D’souza.

Deadly defence

The team is blessed with a very good defensive line.

“I don’t think we have to bother much about other teams – Kolhapur is good team, but our team has a good balance,” added D’souza.

The Pune team has four players from Krida Prabodhini and all are excited to take full advantage of home turf (Balewadi).

“We just need to focus on our finishing, once we create the chances,” said Swati Jadhav, a left back.

The other girls from the Krida Prabodhini in the Pune team are Pragati Banewar (right back), Bhavana Khade (midfielder) and Shradha Tiwary, (forward).

From the sidelines

Kolhapur team has a very good game and they could challenge Pune.

- Pragati Banewar, right back

We need early goals in every match. It will help us create pressure. The team has a lot of experience players.

- Shradha Tiwary, forward

Fact-box:

State Senior Women’s Hockey tournament

No of teams: 12

Format: Knockout

Final: Nov 30

Teams: Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Osmanabad, Aurangabad, Pune, Jalgaon, Nanded