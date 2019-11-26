e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

State Senior Womens Hockey: Pune primed for third title on the trot

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE With the junior boys and girls title already in the pocket – the senior women’s team from Pune are now looking to win a third title on trot, as they get ready for State Senior Womens Hockey tournament, which will commence at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 22 Pune players were out practicing at Balewadi. Of these, 18 will be selected for the tourney.

“Our junior team made lot of mistakes yesterday (Monday), but this team is much stronger when it comes to penalty corners,” said William D’souza, coach of the senior team.

“Most of the players have played nationals at junior level and now are competing at the senior level,” added D’souza.

Deadly defence

The team is blessed with a very good defensive line.

“I don’t think we have to bother much about other teams – Kolhapur is good team, but our team has a good balance,” added D’souza.

The Pune team has four players from Krida Prabodhini and all are excited to take full advantage of home turf (Balewadi).

“We just need to focus on our finishing, once we create the chances,” said Swati Jadhav, a left back.

The other girls from the Krida Prabodhini in the Pune team are Pragati Banewar (right back), Bhavana Khade (midfielder) and Shradha Tiwary, (forward).

From the sidelines

Kolhapur team has a very good game and they could challenge Pune.

- Pragati Banewar, right back

We need early goals in every match. It will help us create pressure. The team has a lot of experience players.

- Shradha Tiwary, forward

Fact-box:

State Senior Women’s Hockey tournament

No of teams: 12

Format: Knockout

Final: Nov 30

Teams: Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Osmanabad, Aurangabad, Pune, Jalgaon, Nanded

top news
Ajit Pawar made 1st move, reveals Fadnavis; his party regrets its choice
Ajit Pawar made 1st move, reveals Fadnavis; his party regrets its choice
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
‘Lies, defection, spectacle’: Congress’ 8 questions after Fadnavis resigns
‘Lies, defection, spectacle’: Congress’ 8 questions after Fadnavis resigns
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Maruti Suzuki Alto becomes India’s only car to breach 38 lakh sales frontier
Maruti Suzuki Alto becomes India’s only car to breach 38 lakh sales frontier
Airport Tyrant Syndrome: Officials who treat passengers with contempt
Airport Tyrant Syndrome: Officials who treat passengers with contempt
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
HT Conversations: Can Shiv Sena, NCP & Cong provide stable government?
HT Conversations: Can Shiv Sena, NCP & Cong provide stable government?
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities