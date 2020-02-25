State tables bill to scrap experts on APMC panel

cities

Mumbai

The state on Tuesday tabled a bill to scrap appointments of technical experts to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) across the state, which was taken by the Fadnavis government.

The bill is expected to be cleared in both the Houses of the state legislature.

In January, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government decided to revert the decision and promulgated an ordinance on January 31.

The decision has political ramifications as the appointment of experts by the BJP government was seen as an attempt to wrest control of the

APMCs, which are largely controlled by Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders.

There are 305 APMCs in the state with an annual turnover of over ₹30,000 crore.

Once cleared, it will be tabled before the Upper House for approval.