Statutory vet body to go online for polls

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:22 IST

Online voting will be held for the election of Veterinary Council of India (VCI) that will go to polls in August. VCI is a statutory body under the administrative control of Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy.

Dr Chirantan Kadian, president of Indian Veterinary Association in a statement said the elections are being held as per the directions of Punjab and Haryana high court. Dr Kadian said over 68,000 registered vet practitioners will vote online for the polls.

These will include vets from private, government, defence forces and corporate sector. The nominations were filed in June while scrutiny took place on July 13.