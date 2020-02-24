STF arrests two wanted criminals from Sonepat

cities

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 22:39 IST

Rohtak Two criminals, involved in dozens of criminal cases, including those of murder and attempts to murder, have been arrested from Sonepat, a special task force (STF) of Sonepat police said on Monday.

Identified as Vikas, alias Mita, and Yogesh, alias Mohit, the two were arrested in two different operations and carried an award of ₹50,000 and ₹25,000, respectively for information leading to their arrest. Earlier this month, Vikas had attacked a police van in Faridabad to rescue his friend, Sandeep alias Kala, of Sonepat from custody.

Sonepat STF chief Jashandeep Randhawa said they had nabbed Vikas, of Sonepat’s Bhadana village, from a farm house on Bahalgarh road in the district on Sunday evening.

“During questioning, he confessed to killing Rajender, of Dadri district in 2016, and Rakesh, alias Raka, of Madina village in Sonepat in October 2017 with his aides,” Randhawa said, adding that he had also shot at a shopkeeper, Chand in Kharkhauda in 2016 and at his own friend Monu of Sonepat outside a mall in Delhi in the same year. He had fired at Ram Niwas of Gohana outside Rohtak’s Sunaria jail in February 2017.

Randhawa added, “Vikas has confessed that he was planning to plot the killing of Rawa Niwas of Gohana, whom he had attacked outside Rohtak’s jail two years ago with the help of Sandeep,” he added. A local court remanded him in five-day police custody.

Man wanted for triple murder held

The STF also nabbed Yogesh, alias Mohit, of Sonepat’s Bhainswal Kala village from GT road belt near Murthal. A spokesperson the accused had killed Balbir of his village along with his aide Suresh in June last year.

“The accused had killed Balbir’s brother Hoshiar Singh and his wife Nirmla by barging into their house the same night. He has told us that the triple murder was planned to take revenge from Balbir’s son Situ, who had killed his three friends in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzafar Nagar in April last year. He has been booked in half-a-dozen cases of firing and loot,” the spokesman added. He was remanded in two-day police custody.