STF mulls proposal for change in NDPS Act

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:12 IST

Most drug peddlers nabbed by police get away with bail as they are caught with less than 250 gm of heroin, leaving the special task force (STF) exasperated in its fight against drug trade. To counter this, sources in the STF say that the force is mulling over asking for a change in the NDPS Act, which can only be made by the Union government.

Currently, law stipulates that anyone found with heroin less than 250 gm, which has been categorised as commercial quantity, can avail bail. Peddlers caught with less than this amount get bail and continue drug trafficking, said officials.

Sources in STF said the force is contemplating sending the proposal to the Punjab government, which in turn will send a proposal to the Union government to re-categorise the quantity of heroin in an amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

“We are only discussing the issue. No formal proposal has been made yet. We have discussed the matter with higher authorities in civil as well as police administration,” said sources.

“Most of the accused are arrested with less than commercial quantity and so they get bail. This is what compelled us to think about the solution. Once we crystallize the matter, we will send a formal proposal to the state government to take up the matter with the Union government. The specifics will be clear once the proposal is ready,” said the official.

The NDPS Act has categorised heroin recovery in three segments—below 5 gm, between 5 gm to 250 gm and more than 250 gm. The third segment qualifies as commercial quantity. Most heroin seized amounts to below the commercial level.

SSP Bathinda Nanak Singh said even those arrested with heroin between 5 gm to 250 gm, also get bail from the court after some time.

STF chief, additional director general of police Harpreet Singh Sidhu declined to comment, and said, “if any such proposal is made, we will send it to state government”.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 01:12 IST