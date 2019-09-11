STF nabs 39-year-old Tibba resident with 450gm heroin

cities

A team of Special Task Force (STF) nabbed a 39-year-old man near a gaushala on Tibba Road and recovered 450gm heroin from his possession.

The accused, identified as Sarvan Shah, is a resident of Raj Enclave, Jangirpur, Tibba.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, STF in-charge Harbans Singh said they had received a tip-off that the accused was going to supply the contraband to someone near a garbage dump on Tibba Road, following which a team nabbed him and recovered the heroin from his handbag.

A case under Section 21-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the STF police station in Phase 4, Mohali.

BROUGHT DRUG FROM DELHI

Singh said the accused ran a printing press from his residence and was himself a drug addict. During questioning, the accused told the police that he had brought the contraband from Delhi and had been supplying drugs for the past several years.

“During preliminary investigation, we have traced two old cases registered against the accused in Ludhiana under the NDPS Act,” Singh said, adding thathe was produced before a court and sent to one-day police custody.

The police hope to trace more people (suppliers as well as customers) involved with him.

