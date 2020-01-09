e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Cities / Stir hits daily life in Mumbra

Stir hits daily life in Mumbra

cities Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:29 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbra saw a complete shutdown on Wednesday with shops remaining shut till 5pm in the evening.

This was following a call for bandh by the local Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, in protest of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

With most of the auto-rickshaws not plying on the roads, the shutdown led to inconvenience to commuters .

“Today’s strike was called by the trade unions against government’s policies. We also want to express our contempt towards the violence against JNU students. We had announced our support towards the issues,” said Shamim Khan, NCP president from Mumbra .

top news
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 9: Govt sources
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 9: Govt sources
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities