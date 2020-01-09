Stir hits daily life in Mumbra

cities

Mumbra saw a complete shutdown on Wednesday with shops remaining shut till 5pm in the evening.

This was following a call for bandh by the local Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, in protest of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

With most of the auto-rickshaws not plying on the roads, the shutdown led to inconvenience to commuters .

“Today’s strike was called by the trade unions against government’s policies. We also want to express our contempt towards the violence against JNU students. We had announced our support towards the issues,” said Shamim Khan, NCP president from Mumbra .